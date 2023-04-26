Mumbai: I'm not on leave but doing double duty, CM Shinde | File Photo

Mumbai: "I'm not on leave but doing a double duty," CM Shinde has said even as a statement from his office said that he cleared 65 files in a day over video conferencing and also addressed official meetings at Mahabaleshwar and Satara on Tuesday.



Files from various departments keep coming to the CM secretariat and considering the urgency the work is generally not kept pending. So, even while he was away, the Chief Minister had a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other senior officials and cleared 65 files over a video conference, said a statement from the CMO.

Relief and rehabilitation department asked to be prepared

CM also asked the relief and rehabilitation department to be prepared in case of untimely rains, the statement said.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde also conducted meetings of government officials from Satara and adjoining districts at the Raj Bhavan at Mahabaleshwar where he reviewed the progress of tourism related projects in the Mahabaleshwar-Panchgani region. Plan needs to be made to make Mahableshwar-Panchgani free of plastic, the CM told the officials at the meeting. He also directed the officials to focus on development of basic infrastructure in the Tapola-Bamnoli region after laying foundation for a road project in the area.