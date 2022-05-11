Mumbai: Illegal shanties demolished in Govandi

Mumbai: The M-East ward of the BMC, on Tuesday, demolished 215 shanties built on private land in Govandi to protect the local police station.

For the past eight years, private land in Deonar Gaon, Patilwadi, had been encroached by several illegal huts. After receiving a complaint, the BMC sent a notice to illegal tenements, which was challenged in the Bombay High Court. Since the petition was pending in court, the civic body had to hold the action for some time.

“The High court did not issue a stay order and also rejected the petition,” said Mahendra Ubale, the assistant municipal commissioner of M-East ward. After the court’s decision in favour of the BMC, the final notice was sent on April 30, he added.

On Tuesday, 20 labourers, officials of M-East ward, two JCB machines, and Mumbai police personnel were present on duty for the demolition drive. “There was no resistance from slum-dwellers, and the drive took place peacefully,” said Ubale.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:18 PM IST