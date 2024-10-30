 Mumbai: Illegal Firecracker Sales At CSMT Subway Raise Concerns Over Safety And Air Quality
Despite directives from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to monitor firecracker stalls across the city, hawkers were spotted selling firecracker guns in the underground subway near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 05:03 AM IST
Hawkers sell firecrackers in CST subway, raising safety and pollution concerns amid Diwali celebrations | File Photo

Mumbai: Despite directives from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to monitor firecracker stalls across the city, hawkers were spotted selling firecracker guns in the underground subway near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The smoke generated from these firecrackers has polluted the air in the already suffocated subway, leaving commuters struggling to breathe and raising fears of a potential disaster. Many passengers described the smoke-filled corridor as a “disaster waiting to happen,” with the pungent, toxic smell further aggravating concerns.

Advocate Gauratna Kale, reflecting on a recent fire incident in Hyderabad, expressed dismay over the unregulated sale of dangerous items in such a heavily trafficked area. “It is shocking to see hawkers selling hazardous items in such a crowded space,” she said. “With firecrackers sold next to clothes in the stalls, a single spark could turn the entire area into a charcoal pit. How can the BMC overlook such a dangerous and illegal activity right under its nose?”

Last week, the BMC, in collaboration with the Mumbai Police, conducted joint operations to curb unauthorized firework sales. Additionally, the Mumbai Police imposed a ban on selling and storing flying lanterns, while the civic body warned vendors of legal consequences if they exceeded licensed quantities or operated without a license.

The sale of firecrackers poses health and environmental risks due to noise and air pollution and increases the danger of fires. Nevertheless, illegal firecracker stalls have been observed along various roads and footpaths in Mumbai.

To address this, BMC’s license and encroachment departments are conducting surveys to identify and remove unlicensed sellers. According to a recent circular from the license department, “Immediate and stringent action must be taken under Section 314(k) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Act against anyone found selling firecrackers illegally during festivals like Dussehra or Diwali.”

Jaydeep More, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of A Ward, responded to the reports, saying, “If any stall owners are conducting such activities in the CST subway, I will direct the market department to take the necessary actions against them.”

