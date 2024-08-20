Mumbai: Illegal Film Studios Outside Film City Pose Major Fire Risks Causing Revenue Loss To State

Representative Image | Mahesh Poul/ FPJ

The recurring accidents of fire and sets collapse at film and tv shoots in Mumbai has focused the lens on the mushrooming illegal studios at Royal Palms, Aarey, Bangur Nagar, Madh and Andheri Link Road endangering life and property of the neighbourhood and the film crew.

The low rates offered by illegal studios for film and tv shoots without any safety measures has led to the huge revenue loss to the Maharashtra Govt Undertaking filmcity Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagri.

The state government has compiled a list of over three dozen illegal studios operating in Mumbai alone without requisite licenses and safety compliances.

According to senior Mumbai Fire Brigade officials the proliferation of the illegal studios posing major fire hazard are concentrated at Royal Palms, Aarey, Madh, Malad and Borivali region.

“We have been demanding that film production houses, BMC, Fire Brigade and all authorities to have audits of the studios operating outside of the film city for safety of the film workers. All the illegal studios be demolished but at the same time ensure the facilities at the government run filmcity improve. some serious thoughts should be given as to why film shoots are happening outside at illegal studios. the exorbitant costs of shooting at filmcity has made film and tv shoots financially unviable,” said veteran filmmaker and Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) president Ashok Pandit.

“Reputed production house opt to film at illegal studios around Aarey, Royal Palms, Madh-Marve and Borivali and Nalasopara areas without any fire safety compliances. Many big budget films and top production houses are using the illegal studios while ignoring the top class facilities and safety standards offered at filmcity," alleged a senior film city official and further added that the state should take strict action on such illegal shootings endangering safety of film crew and artistes.

“It is unfortunate that even established big production house encourage shoot at illegal studios and put the lives of star’s and crew at risk to save few bucks,” rued an award winning cinematographer on the pressure of film and tv shoots at studios without safety and fire compliances.

A major tragedy was averted during the shoot of T Series backed and Om Raut helmed Adipurush set at Bangur Nagar in February 2021 in the first day of film shooting. The local residents had complained that the studio was a fire hazard but action was taken on prevent the disaster waiting to happen. Advocate Shreyansh Mithare, secretary of neighbouring Janki-Ram Housing Society had complained to BMC asking the film set be moved to the state government run filmcity for safety of the residential neighbourhood. “BMC told us it had given permission to the studio but it is a fire trap endangering our lives,” said advocate Mithare angered at the casual approach of the civic administration towards safety issues.

Another major fire in July 2022 on the sets of Luv Ranjan directed Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starter 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' killed two crew members during the film shoot at an illegal film set on a civic plot, ironically reserved for Mumbai Fire Brigade station, at Chitrakoot Grounds, off Andheri Link Road. Rajshri Production was forced to shift the remaining shoot to safety of Film City fire compliance studio.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had raised concerns over the lack of fire safety on film sets and studios in Mumbai and on the outskirts of the city.

"The licenses of studios which are not fire compliant and not following structural norms should be suspended. Many of the studios have no proper entry and exit door and even the makeup rooms are inside the studio making them a fire trap,” wrote FWICE in a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding urgent fire and structural safety audit of the small studios.

The entire set of Any Body Can Dance 2 (ABCD 2)starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor was gutted in a fire at a Mumbai studio in February 2018. Around 600 people including the cast and crew were evacuated from the raging fire on the set.

“A lot is at stake- not just the actors career and the producers money, but also the lives of those unknown workers behind the camera who are vulnerable to unforeseen mishaps on the sets. it is the responsibility of the producer to ensure the sets are safety complaint but sadly with increasing budgets and star fees, safety is compromised. Top producers are cutting corners to save few lakhs shooting at illegal studios without safety compliances and fire audits,” lamented film and tv production crew member speaking on anonymity fearing boycott from the industry.

A massive fire broke out on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black in February 2004 in Mumbai which destroyed film equipment worth Rs. 200,000 and injured two workers while another two film crew were killed in a fire on the sets of Sanjak Leela Bhansali 2002 magnum opus Devdas.

A similar fire incident happened during the 2020 shooting of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

A deadly fire on the sets of Sanjay Khan’s “The Sword of Tipu Sultan” killed 50 people and he himself suffered severe burns which disfigured his face.

A fire on the sets of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 2 had injured three crew members.