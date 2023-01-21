Mumbai: Illegal call centre busted in Wadala; 11 arrested in raid | Representational Image

Mumbai: 11 people were arrested by the Wadala police for running an illegal call centre to cheat people under the guise of providing currency shares from a foreign investment. Four suspects are absconding, the police said.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the accused working on the website www.tradeglobalmarket.com were involved in the offence wherein customers from various countries were being cheated on the pretext of money from a foreign investor.

Indians were made to invest Rs5,000 to Rs10,000 and UK citizens invested $500 to $10,000.

After investing the money, the customers did not get the money back. The entire business was being run through the website using the Zoiper software to make fraud calls, Crime Branch officials said.

During the raid, gadgets including 14 laptops, a desktop, 11 headphones, 12 mobiles and two routers were seized.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)