Mumbai: Illegal Bangladeshi immigrant held in Malvani

In a crackdown on illegal immigrants in the city, the Malvani Police arrested a Bangladeshi resident in Malwani who had entered India illegally, ANI reported.

Police said that the man has been booked under relevant sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

Malwani Police Station's anti-terror cell retrieved fake documents from his house.

This is the second arrest by the Malvani police in a crackdown on illegal immigrants in the city. The Malvani Police had recently arrested a 24-year-old Bangladeshi national on February 2.