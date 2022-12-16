Mumbai: Illegal Bangla immigrant arrested from Borivali

Representative Image

Mumbai: An illegal Bangladeshi immigrant was arrested by MHB police in Borivali on Wednesday. The police said they received secret information regarding a foreign national residing illegally in the jurisdiction of the MHB police station, who was going to visit Ganpat Patil Nagar in Borivali (West) on Wednesday night.

The police who had set a trap nabbed the suspect and inquired about his nationality and documents related to his Indian citizenship. The suspect fumbled and did not show any documents to prove his citizenship. His dialect and accent further confirmed the suspicion of the police. Upon further investigation, he confessed to his illegal migration and identified himself as Muneer Mulla Shaikh, 31, from Khulna in Bangladesh.

According to the police, Mr Shaikh had crossed the Bangladesh border by dodging border security officials and entered the country illegally in search of work. “These immigrants work as labourers in different locations without any valid documents to stay in India. A case has been registered against Mr Shaikh under the Foreign Nationals Act and the Indian Passport Act,” the official said.