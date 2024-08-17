Mumbai: IIT Bombay Relaxes Punishment For Staging 'Derogatory' Ramayana Play

IIT Bombay | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has reduced the quantum of punishment awarded to eight students for staging an 'offensive' play based on Ramayan.

Following an appeal from the students, the premier institute earlier this month decided to halve the Rs 1.2 lakh penalty imposed on four graduating students while the permanent hostel suspension imposed on four junior students has been brought down to a six-month period. However, most of the students in the latter category will still have to pay the full amount of Rs 40,000 penalty.

The play, 'Raahovan', was staged on campus during the institute’s Performance Arts Festival (PAF) on March 31. While the creators claim that the drama seeks to 'celebrate our cultural heritage' while questioning the status quo, it drew the ire of some students and right-wing groups, who complained that the lead characters were depicted in a 'derogatory manner'. Following a recommendation by its Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC), IITB, in June, announced disciplinary action against the students involved in the play.

After the institute's action caused a furore, with some suggesting that the punishment was 'too harsh', the institute clarified that it won't expel any of the students and that the fines won't be a blot on their academic record. It also allowed them to file for an appeal against the punishment.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior IITB faculty member said that the stringent step was necessitated due to the fury of right-wing groups. "The punishment was to pacify those groups and to ensure that they wouldn't seek any police action," said the faculty member.

While admitting that the punishment was disproportionately harsh, the faculty member said that the student artists were also in the wrong as their play had deviated from the script submitted to the institute before their performance.

The institute's rules provide for a range of disciplinary measures ranging from outright expulsion to mere admonition depending on the nature of misconduct. While the suspension from hostel for a definite period has been classified as a 'major' punishment, the imposition of monetary fines is an 'intermediate' action.