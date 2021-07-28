Mumbai: IIT Bombay begins new academic year 2021-22 via online mode

With over 4,000 students back on campus, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has decided to continue the first semester of the new academic year 2021-22 via online mode. The institute has not chosen a complete blended mode, which is a mix of online and offline lectures, because majority of students are still stuck at home due to Covid-19 and have not returned to the campus.

After an entire year of online learning, IIT Bombay kick-started its new academic year 2021-22 with online lectures from this week. Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of IIT Bombay, said, "We have started the semester for this academic year from Monday via online lectures. We cannot have a blended approach because many students are not on campus so they will miss out on learning if we conduct offline lectures. However, we are giving assignments or experiments to students which they can conduct offline from their homes."

Till date, more than 4,000 students have returned to IIT Bombay campus. Chaudhuri said, "Students who have returned are those with extreme difficulties such as no access to internet or online lectures or, final year students who need to conduct research and thesis work on campus. We are trying our best to get research students back on campus."

The institute will continue the semester online till the Covid-19 situation improves. Chaudhuri said, "Our senate has directed us to conduct the first semester via online mode. If the Covid-19 situation improves in the future then we will go back to the senate to seek direction on restarting offline lectures on campus."

Students said though they are waiting to start lectures on campus they cannot do much considering the current Covid-19 situation. A student on request of anonymity said, "As much as I want to go back to campus and conduct experiments in a laboratory, I am a bit apprehensive because we share toilets, bathrooms, common areas, dining area and even dorms. This might increase risks of virus transmission."