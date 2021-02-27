Mumbai: IIT Bombay awards degrees to 178 students

Around 178 students were awarded degrees during the interim session of the 59th Convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Saturday. The convocation was conducted in hybrid mode with 3-D Virtual Reality (VR) enabled form along with limited offline participation as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

The institute awarded degrees to 178 students during the convocation ceremony. The total number of degrees awarded to students was 198 which included 123 Ph.D. degrees, 20 dual degrees (M.Tech./M.Phil. and Ph.D), 16 dual degrees (M.Sc and PhD), six M.Tech., four dual degrees (B.Tech. and M.Tech.), one M.Management, four M.Sc., 15 B.Tech., three B.Des. degrees, two MS by Research, one PGDIIT and three E-MBA (Joint E-MBA degrees in association with Washington University in St. Louis (WUStL).

Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, said, “It was a matter of great satisfaction to the institute that nearly 140 students could complete their Ph.D. during this difficult time. The resilience and adaptability shown by the students, staff and faculty members in upholding the spirit and excellence of IIT Bombay is truly remarkable.”

The degrees were presented to graduating students who have completed all requirements during the period from August 2020 to February 2021 and have requested for the degree to be awarded earlier than the 59th Convocation in August. The event was streamed live on the social media channel of IIT Bombay including YouTube on https://www.youtube.com/IITBombayOfficialChannel.