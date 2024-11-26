Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar Bridge Near Chinchpokli Railway Station

The truck (left) under which the scooter ride fell, leading to his death, the scooty condition after the accident (right) |

Mumbai: A tragic accident on the Sant Dnyaneshwar Bridge near Chinchpokli Railway Station on November 25, around 2:15 PM, claimed the life of a 26-year-old idli delivery boy named Shankarappa Yerur. A case has been registered at the Kalachowki Police Station.

According to police reports, Shankarappa, a resident of Dharavi, was riding his Activa scooter while delivering idlis. While traveling towards Lalbaug on the Chinchpokli Bridge, he lost balance at a turn and fell under the rear wheels of a truck, resulting in his death.

Fearing public backlash, the truck driver, identified as 50-year-old Dhamma Prasad, fled the scene. However, he surrendered at the Kalachowki Police Station later in the evening. Prasad, originally from Uttar Pradesh, has been working in Mumbai for the past 35 years. At the time of the accident, he was driving an empty truck headed towards Darukhana.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the police said.