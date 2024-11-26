 Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar Bridge Near Chinchpokli Railway Station
Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 01:01 AM IST
The truck (left) under which the scooter ride fell, leading to his death, the scooty condition after the accident (right) |

Mumbai: A tragic accident on the Sant Dnyaneshwar Bridge near Chinchpokli Railway Station on November 25, around 2:15 PM, claimed the life of a 26-year-old idli delivery boy named Shankarappa Yerur. A case has been registered at the Kalachowki Police Station.

According to police reports, Shankarappa, a resident of Dharavi, was riding his Activa scooter while delivering idlis. While traveling towards Lalbaug on the Chinchpokli Bridge, he lost balance at a turn and fell under the rear wheels of a truck, resulting in his death.

