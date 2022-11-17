Mumbai: ICMR scientist lodges complaint after receiving extortion email | Photo: Representative Image

A 35-year-old scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has lodged a complaint with the police after having received an email wherein the emailer had shared a video in which two persons were being beheaded. The emailer had also demanded extortion of Rs 50,000 from the victim failing which the emailer had issued a death threat to the victim.



According to the Bhoiwada police, the complainant is a resident of Powai and works as a scientist with ICMR at KEM Hospital in Parel. On November 11, when the victim was at work, around 1:30 pm, he checked his emails on the phone and came across an email that was received in his inbox at around 6:03 am the same morning.



On opening the email, the victim was baffled to find that the sender had demanded money and had also attached a video to the said email. When the victim opened the said video, he was shocked to see the beheading of two persons in it. In the email, the sender had also posted a detailed threat message wherein he clarified that the email was sent from a fake account.

The sender went on to mention in the email that he had three murders committed in two years.

The sender claimed that he had worked for the Mexico cartel for four years from 2012-15 and also attached a video of a beheading and claimed that he had committed the said act with a machete knife for violating cartel rules, police said. The emailer also claimed that he had murdered a doctor from Muzaffarpur in Bihar for not paying Rs 50,000, the victim stated in his FIR.



After receiving the said email, the victim immediately brought this to the notice of his superior and office staff and also raised a complaint on the online web portal of the Mumbai Police. The police have registered a case under section 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extor­tion), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology Act.