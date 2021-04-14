Mumbai: IB to follow non-examination route for all major programmes

The International Baccalaureate (IB) on Wednesday informed all heads and coordinators of IB schools stating, "Following continued conversations with our schools, associations and education boards, the IB can confirm that all IB schools in India will follow the non-examination route for the Diploma programme (Grade 12), Career-related programme and Alternative Task for the Middle Years programme."

This decision was taken in response to the initimation by the state school education department of Maharashtra to all education boards to reconsider conduct of exams and examination dates in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.