Mumbai: IB official falls prey to phishing fraud, loses money

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) official had recently become the victim of a phishing fraud. The victim, who wanted to make certain enquiries about the EMI payment of his bank card had come across a fraudulent customer care email of the bank on the internet. The victim raised his query on the said email, after which the bank's 'executive', on the pretext of helping the victim, sent him suspicious phishing links and induced the victim to share his bank details on the link and siphoned money from his bank account.

According to the Antop Hill police, the 52-year-old victim is a resident of CGS Colony in Antop Hill and is currently posted at the international airport. As per the victim, he had done some purchases through his credit card and wanted to make enquiries about the EMI payment from the said bank. The victim on February 15 surfed the internet and came across a customer care email believed to be of the bank.

"Next day, the victim received a phone call from a person who informed the victim that the call was about the query the victim had raised over the email. The caller then on the pretext of helping the victim, sent him two links through text messages. The victim shared his bank account details on one of the links and within a span of five minutes, the victim lost Rs 23379 from his bank account in three transactions," said a police officer.

Having realised that he had been duped, the victim approached the police and got a criminal offence registered in the matter. A case has been registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:44 PM IST