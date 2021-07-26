Mumbai: IB board: BMC to analyze students’ performance in pilot project

Further to state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray’s announcement earlier this month, BMC plans to start International Baccalaureate (IB) board by next year after analyzing the performance of students in the pilot project.

Currently, the BMC has 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) schools. The BMC education department said they will analyse the performance of students in the pilot project, which is CBSE and CISCE affiliation schools, and then plan on starting international board.

So far, there are 12 MPS affiliated to private boards, of which 11 are afiliated to CBSE and one is affiliated to CISCE. Earlier this month, the Mumbai Public School (MPS) affiliated to CBSE at Aziz Baugh School in Chembur was inaugurated. Over 10,000 applications have been received for around 4,000 seats in these civic-run schools affiliated to private boards for the academic year 2021-22.

Sainath Durge, a member of civic education committee, said, “Under the guidance of Aaditya Thackeray, the plan is to start international boards in BMC schools. The Mumbai Public Schools will soon go beyond CBSE and CISCE affiliation and venture towards IB and Cambridge board.”

A senior official of the BMC education department said, “We have received a positive response from students and parents. They are keen on pursuing private board curriculum in municipal schools for free. We will analyse the performance of students this year. We intend on starting IB and international board in BMC schools by the next academic year.”

BOX

BMC MPS affiliated to CBSE

1. Bhavani Shankar Road Municipal School, Dadar West

2. Kane Nagar Municipal School, Antop Hill

3. Pratikshanagar Municipal School, Jogeshwari west

4. Chikuwadi Municipal School, Borivali west

5. Janakalyan Nagar Municipal School, Malad west

6. Tunga Village Municipal School, Powai

7. Rajawadi Municipal School, Vidyavihar

8. Aziz Baugh Municipal School, Chembur

9. Hariyali Village Municipal School, Vikhroli East

10. Mithagar Municipal School, Mulund east

11. Poona Nagar Municipal School, Jogeshwari east

Affilated to CISCE (ICSE)

1. Woollen Mill Municipal School, Mahim