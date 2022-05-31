Mumbai: IAS Sujata Saunik and Nitin Gadre transferred

Mantralaya | FPJ

Maharashtra Government on Tuesday transferred Sujata Saunik, IAS (1987), who is additional chief secretary (Services) and posted as additional chief secretary (Administrative Reform & Organisation & Methods) in the General Administration Department.

Further, Nitin Gadre, IAS 1989, who is currently the additional chief secretary (appeals and security) in the home department will be the new additional chief secretary (Services) in the General Administration Department.

Gadre will also hold the additional charge of the planning department. The additional chief secretary Anand Limaye (Home) will hold additional charge of (S&A) in the General Administration Department.

Read Also Mumbai civic body draws ward reservation lottery for upcoming polls; 118 seats for women