e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:47 PM IST

Mumbai: IAS officer Mopalwar gets yet another extension as MSRDC VC & MD till August 2022

Sanjay Jog
Mumbai: IAS officer Mopalwar gets yet another extension as MSRDC VC & MD till August 2022 | File Photo

Mumbai: IAS officer Mopalwar gets yet another extension as MSRDC VC & MD till August 2022 | File Photo

Advertisement

The state government on Monday has given yet another extension to retired IAS officer of 1995 batch Radheshyam Mopalwar as the vice chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. His earlier extension expired today and he gets another one till August 31, 2022.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer died year ago in railway accident in Gujarat, claims police... Mumbai: 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer died year ago in railway accident in Gujarat, claims police...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
Advertisement