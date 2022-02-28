Mumbai: IAS officer Mopalwar gets yet another extension as MSRDC VC & MD till August 2022

The state government on Monday has given yet another extension to retired IAS officer of 1995 batch Radheshyam Mopalwar as the vice chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. His earlier extension expired today and he gets another one till August 31, 2022.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:47 PM IST