Mumbai: Husband kept wife's bathing video as WhatsApp status, booked

The Kurar police have booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly filming his wife while bathing and keeping the video of it on his WhatsApp status after she refused to return home. The police have also booked total eight people including her husband and in laws for allegedly harassing the woman for dowry.

According to the police officials, the 28-year-old woman a resident of Kurar Village married to a man (name withheld) from Bhiwandi in 2015 and has twins from the marriage. In her marriage her father had spent almost ₹12 lakh and gave jewellery worth over ₹5 lakh and other household still her in laws had been harassing her for dowry and demanding a flat. Fed up of continuous harassment she left her house couple of times and came to stay with her parents in Kurar.

She also filed a domestic violence case against them however her husband convinced her to take the case back, said police.

As per her statement sometime in January last year when the two were staying together in Thane her husband allegedly recorded her while bathing and when she left her house few months ago her husband was threatening to circulate the video if she didn't returned.

Last week the victim's younger sister alerted her when she saw her sister's video while bathing on her husband's WhatsApp status. The victim consulted with her family members and decided to approached the police.

We have registered an offence under section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498A (cruelty to woman), 506, 2 (criminal intimidation) along with section 67A ) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology act and investigation is underway said an officer from Kurar police station.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:59 PM IST