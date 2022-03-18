Mumbai: Husband circulates wife's obscene photographs on social media; arrested

The Marine Drive police arrested a 32-year-old man from Pune for allegedly circulating obscene photograph of his wife on social media. The victim is a constable with Mumbai police and filed a police complaint as soon as she learnt about it.

According to the police the 27-year-old constable stays in Dombivali while her husband (name withheld) stays in Pune, the couple had married few years ago and have a child from the marriage.

As per her complaint, few days ago she had learnt that some of her private photographs were circulated on social media, these were the same photographs which she had shared with here husband in the past on his request.

At the time, the constable was on a duty in the jurisdiction of Marine drive police station and she decided to lodged a complaint.

The couple have a dispute among them which could have been the reason he has circulated the photographs, said police.



The police then registered a First Information Report under the relevant sections of outraging modesty of a woman and defamation along section 66D (cheating by personation ) of the Information Technology act. The accused was nabbed from Pune on Thursday, said police.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:45 PM IST