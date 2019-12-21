Mumbai: Hundreds come together in support of CAA

Mumbai: Two days after thousands of Mumbaikars, including leaders of political parties and Hindi film celebrities, hit the streets demanding rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the city is witnessing some pro-CAA rallies too. On Saturday, hundreds thronged outside Dadar railway station here shouting slogans in favour of the CAA.

Organised by 'Sanvidhan Sanman Manch', the agitators appealed to the citizens to exercise their opinion peacefully.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants escaping religious persecution from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Waving Tricolour and holding placards, participants shouted, "CAA ke samarthan main rashtrabhakti maidan main".

"We are here not to protest but to support CAA and NRC. We will conduct such rallies outside every railway station in Mumbai in the coming days," said Umesh Gaikwad, advisor, Sanvidhan Sanman Manch.

The commuters of suburban trains faced inconvenience as the CAA supporters occupied the main road leading to the Dadar station which generally faces a rush in the afternoon.

Similar marches were witnessed in Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts of Marathawada region of Maharashtra on Friday, leaving at least a dozen persons injured in stone pelting.