 Mumbai Humidity To Reach Newer Heights Next Week As October Heat Hits The City: IMD Predicts
The residents of Mumbai will be experiencing high levels of humidity for the entire upcoming week due to the heatwaves in October. High temperatures are expected. Put on sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
IMD predicts high humid temperatures next week in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: The financial capital is currently struggling with extreme heat and humidity, causing worries about the upcoming period of hot weather in October. Mumbai is expected to continue experiencing similar conditions in the upcoming days, as the IMD predicts minimal to no rainfall in the near future, with no relief in sight.

Concerns about the upcoming 'October heat' among internet users surged due to a sudden temperature increase on Tuesday. Every year in Mumbai, the 'October Heat' phenomenon causes temperatures to rise steadily from the beginning of October, reaching a daily range of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.

According to information provided by the meteorological department, the IMD's Santacruz location registered a high temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius on October 1, which was 1.2 degrees Celsius higher than usual. At 8.30 am, relative humidity had slightly increased, staying at approximately 90 percent.

An IMD Mumbai weather scientist explained to The Indian Express that the current high temperatures are due to clear skies causing insulation and direct sun rays heating up the land quickly. In general, the city can expect temperatures to stay between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days, with a chance of light rain for now.

Additionally, as stated in the IMD bulletin, temperatures are expected to rise even more at the beginning of next week. Meteorologists have identified the chance of an anticyclonic circulation with an easterly component leading to wind patterns that could cause a sudden rise in temperature.

In the meantime, as the city prepares for the departure of the monsoon season, meteorologists have predicted potential thunderstorms in Mumbai next week.

Mumbai Humidity To Reach Newer Heights Next Week As October Heat Hits The City: IMD Predicts
