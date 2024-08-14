 Mumbai: HSNC University Vice-Chancellor Dr Hemlata Bagla Conferred Honorary Colonel Rank By Defence Ministry
The defence ministry has conferred the honorary rank of colonel on Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai. The title was conferred by Major General Yogender Singh, additional director- general of the NCC Directorate, Maharashtra, at a ceremony held on August 12, 2024, at the KC College Hall, Churchgate.

article-image
Major General Yogender Singh VSM and Commodore Satpal Singh Conferring Honarary Colonel Rank on Dr.Hemlata K.Bagla |

Mumbai: The defence ministry has conferred the honorary rank of colonel on Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai. The title was conferred by Major General Yogender Singh, additional director- general of the NCC Directorate, Maharashtra, at a ceremony held on August 12, 2024, at the KC College Hall, Churchgate. Dr. Bagla also received an official gazette notification and a ceremonial baton. The ceremony was attended by several notable persons, including Dr. Niranjan

Hiranandani, Provost, HSNC University; Commodore Satpal Singh, Director of NCC; Commodore Satpal Singh Director, NCC; Group Captain Sangram Naik; Group Captain Rakesh Kumar, Group Commander; Col AK Ahuja; Lt.. Colonel Mannat Hussain, Commanding Officer, 1 Maharashtra Battalion, NCC; Group Captain Sangram Naik, Commanding Officer, 1 Maharashtra Air Squadron, NCC and Dr. Kishu Mansukhani, Trustee, HSNC Board.

Dr. Bagla said the honour represents the collective effort of HSNC University and the NCC in upholding unity and discipline. She pledged to uphold the NCC’s core values with renewed dedication. Major General Yogender Singh described NCC as the epitome of unity and discipline and encouraged students to join the organisation.

Dr. Hiranandani congratulated Dr. Bagla, acknowledging her exemplary leadership and dedication over the years. A short film showcasing Dr. Bagla’s career journey was presented and she received a ceremonial guard of honour from NCC cadets.

