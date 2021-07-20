Mumbai: HSC results may be declared by July-end

Following declaration of SSC results, the state-board higher secondary schools and junior colleges are now focusing on declaring HSC results. Teachers said that the process of submission of marks is taking longer than usual because there are different streams in Class XII. However, senior officials have said that the results should be declared by the end of July. After Class X results were announced on Friday, teachers of junior colleges are completing process of submission of marks as per the assessment policy to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Damini Bhatkam, a junior college teacher, said, “There are multiple streams in Class XII such as science, commerce, arts and vocational. Also, we have to add marks of practicals and internal assessments. This takes time as we have to calculate these marks across all mediums. Secondly, some junior colleges conducted practicals and internals based on projects and assignments.”

Another teacher Ishwar Pandey, said, “Based on the assessment policy announced by the state school education department, we have submitted the marks of Class XII to the board. Also, we had to procure data from schools as 30% of the marks is based on the average of the best three theory papers of Class X.” As per the assessment policy announced by the board for Class XII, 40% for the theory portion will be based on marks scored in unit tests or first semester exams or practice exams of Class XII, 30% will be given to marks scored in Class XI and 30% will be based on the average of the best three performing theory papers of Class X.

Meanwhile, state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “The results of Class XII (HSC board) will be announced by July 31.” A senior official of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “We are trying to compile the marks submitted by junior colleges and declare the final results by July-end.”