Mumbai: How locals run round the clock, know more over here; see pics

Ever wondered how locals are run round the clock? There are three car sheds viz Kurla, Kalva and Sanpada and night stabling depots where night examination is carried out on daily basis on stabled rakes of Central Railway. Around 1500 workers ( 500 in each shift daily) and officers working round the clock for the maintenance of local trains of CRs Mumbai Division.

"Central Railway runs one of the complex suburban systems carrying about 45 lakh passengers daily (before covid) and presently, about 35 lakh passengers through its 1810 services. It is called "Life Line" aptly as before the last local reaches its destination, the first local starts its journey. CSMT to Karjat local departs from CSMT at 00.24am and reaches Karjat at 2.45am, before it reaches Karjat, the first local from Karjat starts at 2.33 am for CSMT," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer of CR.

"Rolling-in Examination carried out at Thane, Panvel stations to detect any irregularities in under gear while the rake rolls into the platform. Night Examination in which major safety items including under gear or rakes are checked in the stabling line (parking) on a daily basis. Apart from that sweeping of rakes (Dry cleaning) also done on a daily basis in the siding. Washing of locals is done at the intervals of 10 to 15 days. Disinfectants are sprayed in coaches in addition unauthorized posters are removed as per need " further added officials.

"Trip inspection of every local train ( rakes) carried out at Kurla, Kalva and Sanpada carsheds at an interval of 15 days during night/day time. Attention to brake gear and passenger amenity items is given during this schedule," said an officer of CR.

"Deep inspection schedule carried out at an interval of 60 days (only during day time) of rakes. During this schedule all electrical items, passenger amenity items are checked. In another inspection schedule carried out at an interval of 8 months ( It's also only during day time) battery, low tension jumpers, couplers, suspension, wheel parameters, rod gauge, etc are checked," said the official.

Apart from that, periodical overhauling of every rake (local trains) carried out over an interval of 18 months. "During this process of wheels, axle and all other underframe members, the body and floor of the coaches, etc. are thoroughly examined and the necessary repair and replacement of the components of the running gear are carried out," said the official.

Besides, the manpower like workforce at car sheds, the schedule of motormen and guards who are required to run the train are also available in advance so that the lifeline runs smoothly.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:32 PM IST