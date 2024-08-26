Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Nominee Does Not Have Right To Vote In General Meeting,' Says Expert

File / Representative Image

Q. Can a nominee to the flat holder, with due authorisation from the flat owner, cast vote in the general meetings? Pradyuman Khanna, Sion

A. A nominee does not have a right to vote in the general meeting with or without authorisation from the member. The nominee is a trustee and point of contact in the event of the death of the member and has no role to play during the lifetime of a member. Every member has one vote and the same has to be exercised personally. Nominees will not be able to cast a vote at the general meetings of the society as proxy voting is not provided for in the MCS Act.

The MCS Amendments Act, 2019 has introduced a concept of provisional membership where the nominee/s will be admitted as a provisional member until the formalities to transfer the membership to the legal heir/s are complied with. Upon the death of the original member, the nominee is required to submit documents like an heirship certificate succession certificate, family arrangement, or probate, as the case may be, to get membership of the society. In the intervening period, the nominee as a provisional member is entitled to attend and vote at the general meeting. Please refer to Sections 154B-1, 154B-4, 154B-12, and 154B-13in this regard.

Q. What is the constitution of the committee for a society having 20 members? Is it mandatory to call the registrar or any external person to conduct elections for a society of 20 members and who elects the office-bearers of the society, the general body directly or do the elected members elect them from among themselves? Jiten Korde, Versova

A. Seven members are required to be elected on the managing committee of your society of 20 members and the quorum will be three. Further, the requirement to elect reserved category members on the committee is also not binding on your society. You are required to elect two women members and the rest can be from the general category or otherwise. The members of the society have to elect the members of the managing committee at the general meeting. The office-bearers are elected by the members elected to the managing committee.

As regards your second question, it is not mandatory for the society of 20 members to call the registrar or any external person as a returning officer to conduct the election. The managing committee can appoint any member of the society who is not desirous of contesting the election and is willing to take the responsibility of the returning officer. Such a returning officer has to be appointed 60 days before of the expiry of the term of the managing committee. The managing committee can also appoint the returning officer from the panel of returning officers maintained by the divisional joint registrar which is approved by the state cooperative election authority.

Q. Can an associate member become a member of the managing committee of the society? What are the formalities required to be followed in this regard? Archana Sinde, Chembur

A. An associate member can contest the election and become a member of the managing committee subject to the prior written consent of the member. The Member has to give a no objection certificate and undertaking (NOC) in the format prescribed in Annexure 10 A to the Bye-Laws. The associate member will not be eligible for being elected as a member of the committee or even being co-opted if such NOC is not submitted to the society by the member. The member has to state that he/she does not wish to participate in the election and has no objection to their associate member contesting the election. The member will have to surrender the voting rights in favour of the associate member.

Further, he has to undertake that in case the associate member is elected, he/she would not be participating in the general meetings of the society and vote thereat or in the election process till the associate member continues on the managing committee. There is a change in the definition of associate member and now his name should not be on the share certificate of the society. Please refer to Sections 154B-1, 154B-4, 154B-11 and Bye Law 117 in this regard.

The questions are answered by Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. The questions, in brief, may be sent to fpjchs@gmail.com