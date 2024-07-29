Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'MC Has To Ensure Safety & Security Of Members,' Says Expert

File / Representative Image

Q. Ours is an apartment owners’ association. One of the apartment owners has not paid the common maintenance charges and we want to initiate action against him. Is the provision of Section 101 of the MCS Act applicable?

Vineet Mehra, Grant Road

A. The MCS Act is applicable to cooperative housing societies while the Maharashtra Apartment Act is applicable to apartment owners’ associations. Currently Section 154 B-29 is appropriate under the MCS Act for initiating action against a defaulting member of a cooperative cociety.

The Apartment Owners Act, unfortunately, does not have any similar provision for apartment owners to invoke to recover dues from defaulters. The registrar is empowered to hear the complaints of the apartment owners / association. The registrar may issue directions after hearing both the parties. If the order is in your favour and is not complied with, you may have to avail the civil remedies to recover the amount due from such apartment owner, which may be a time-consuming process.

You may consider referring your dispute to mediation or conciliation provided both parties agree to submit themselves before a neutral and independent professional. You may approach MGP’s SAMET, Conciliation and Mediation Center at mgpsamet.org if both parties are interested.

Q. I have rented my house to someone who is a home chef and enrolled with a cloud platform for food delivery apps. The society has asked us to remove the licensee as the said activity qualifies as commercial. Please advise as to the provisions in this regard.

Bhavita Sahani, Andheri

A. The building constructed by the developer is as per the plan approved by the municipal / local authority. The purpose for which the flat has been approved may be residential or commercial. The owners and occupiers are required to use the flat for the purpose for which it has been sanctioned by the local authority.

Please note that the managing committee has to ensure the safety and security of the members and their families. It maybe concerned about the safety and security of the inmates as preparing food on large scale from a flat in a residential building may have its own challenges. Having frequent visitors coming to pick up the food parcels may also cause nuisance and security issues.

Bye Law 75 (e) specifically provides that no member shall use the flat allotted to him for a purpose other than that mentioned in the allotment letter, unless the prior consent of the society is obtained. It appears that you have not obtained such prior permission from the society. You may request the society to consider granting approval for the activity pursuant to giving full consideration on the safety and security aspect of the members residing there. Before making such an application, please ensure that your licensee has complied with the licensing and safety requirement under the food standards and safety laws.

Q. What is Sahakar Samvad? Who can file a complaint on the Sahakar Samvad portal? Does it require registration on the portal? If development is in process and there is no managing committee, how can we utilise this portal?

Charudutta Subhedar, Matunga

A. Sahakar Samvad portal has been developed jointly by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Housing Federation and the Department of Cooperation, Government of Maharashtra, to address the grievances of society members. This portal facilitates seamless grievance redressal. Members file a complaint on this portal (sahakarsamvadhousingfed.i n) to seek solutions to their issues.

You will be required to generate a login ID and password to file a complaint. The complaints are forwarded to the appropriate authority. The JDR/ ADR/ DDR of the respective jurisdiction is responsible to redress the complaint in accordance with the SOP framed for the purpose. The government has also made guidelines as to how the complaints have to be dealt with. A fee of Rs 50 per complaint is charged by the portal to cover the administrative expenses. Currently members of housing society can file complaints against managing committee through this portal. Even a potential member can file a complaint if the society is registered.

The questions are answered by Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. The questions, in brief, may be sent to fpjchs@gmail.com