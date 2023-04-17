Mumbai Housing Society Queries: Can the society charge commercial and residential members differential water charges? |

My housing society has eight shops and 32 flats. Can the society charge the commercial and residential members differential water charges?

Shekhar Pednekar, Vakola

Bylaw 67 of 2014 provides for society charges and parameters for sharing the charges between the members. Separate meters are required to be installed for commercial and residential purposes. Water charges are levied by the BMC as per the tariff for commercial or residential use. The charge for commercial use is higher. The apportionment of water charges shall be done on the basis of total number and size of inlets provided in each flat. The total bill received from the BMC for the residential units shall be divided by the total number of inlets, irrespective of the consumption pattern. In case any meter is installed for common facilities like toilets for the society staff, gardens, etc, the bill for such a meter may be divided equally between the members irrespective of the commercial or residential status. The water bill so calculated will be different for each member depending upon the commercial or residential status and number of inlets.

Is it mandatory to submit a copy of the leave and licence agreement to local police?

Aruna Datey, Vile Parle

It is the duty of the owner of the flat to get the tenant verification done by the local police to ensure that the property is in safe hands. Tenant verification can be done online (https://mumbaipolice.gov.in/TenantForm?ps_id=0) or by submitting the physical form at the local station along with the necessary documents. Owner’s full name, address, email ID, photograph, Aadhaar, address of property to be rented have to be submitted online or offline. Tenant’s details like full name, residential address, email ID, photograph, Aadhaar, etc, have to be provided. A copy of the leave and licence agreement is also required to be submitted at the station. Societies require a copy of the registered agreement along with the police verification of the tenants.

I live in Nagpur and I wish to give my house in Mumbai on rent. Can I execute and register the leave and licence agreement online?

Supriya Shripad, Nagpur

E-registration allows you to register your document from anywhere and at any time. The Department of Registration and Stamps provides for e-registration of leave and licence agreement through their website https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The homepage provides e-leave and licence tab through which you can initiate the process of e-registration. You can also prepare your agreement from the convenience of your home through the same website. It is not necessary for all parties to the document to be present at one time and at one place. You will require a thumb scanner / biometric device, web camera, printer, Aadhaar card of all the parties, including the witness. Registration fee and the stamp duty charges can be paid through the e-payment facility . Submit the details of the licensor, licensee, witness, address of the property to be given on rent, supporting identity documents, upload the biometrics, photos and sign the document online and get the e-registration done.

The questions are answered by Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.

