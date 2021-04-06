Mumbai: Housing societies with over 5 active COVID-19 cases to be sealed and treated as micro-containment zones



Meanwhile, the civic body on Monday issued a circular stating that private hospitals across Mumbai can conduct rapid antigen tests (RATs) on walk-in serious patients having influenza-like symptoms, but the same can not be done on asymptomatic persons, the city civic body has said.

RAT is a quick and cheap way to discover coronavirus: it detects the presence of viral proteins in a sample from the respiratory tract of a person. According to new guidelines, without permission from the local authorities, no hospital can start rapid antigen tests on its premises.

In another set of guidelines, the civic body has directed private laboratories to upload COVID-19 test reports on the ICMR portal first and inform positive status to the patient on a subsequent day.

"It was found that laboratories have not been following the mandatory norm of maintaining 24-hour Turn Around Time and were sharing test reports directly with patients before informing the BMC. The said guidelines have also directed laboratories to give priority to sample collection to symptomatic persons over asymptomatic cases. The licence will be cancelled of those laboratories which will be found violating the protocol/ norms," said Suresh Kakani, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).

