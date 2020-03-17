Mumbai: Amid coronavirus outbreak, housing societies, malls screen visitors

Mumbai: To prevent the spread of the pandemic, management committees of housing societies in suburban Mumbai have decided to not lease out the flats to any foreign nationals and checking the travel history from new tenants.
Members of the Goregaon Residents Collective (GRC), Citizens of Andheri (CoA) and Housing Association of Versova (HAV) have total 32 housing societies under their body. They have come together and developed policies against the dreaded coronavirus (Covid-19).
“We have instructed flat owners to thoroughly check the travel and medical history of any tenant before leasing out their flats,” said Jayant Jadhav, a resident of Andheri's Chakala and housing body member.
The Lok Raunak Society of Andheri (East) Marol has 500 flats in 8 wings. The society owners often lease out flats to foreign nationals. They have been barred from doing so in a latest circular passed on Sunday last.
“We have instructed the flat owners to not lease out flats to foreign nationals, without checking their medical backgrounds,” said Ravi Naik, the committee member.
“Presently, there are 5 foreign nationals in the society. Presently, they are out of station. As soon as they return, we will send them for screening,” Naik added.
Also, security guards in various housing societies have been instructed to not allow any outsider unless they have washed their hands. Hand sanitisers are kept at the entry gates and some of the societies have also procured thermal scanners to screen the visitors also.
“Since last weekend, we have not been allowing strangers to enter the societies. We have also placed thermal scanners and have instructed the security guards to screen any visitor or delivery boy before allowing them access,” said Aadesh Patil, the general secretary of Citizens of Andheri.
Similarly, shopping malls have also followed suit. Worli's Atria Mall which has only kept its grocery and departmental stores functional, were seen screening their visitors. The security guards equipped with masks, were checking the visitors with thermal scanners.
“We have kept the grocery and emergency stores functional. Thus, for a safer measure, we are now screening the visitors,” said a mall official.
