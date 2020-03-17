Mumbai: Amid coronavirus outbreak, housing societies, malls screen visitors

Mumbai: To prevent the spread of the pandemic, management committees of housing societies in suburban Mumbai have decided to not lease out the flats to any foreign nationals and checking the travel history from new tenants.

Members of the Goregaon Residents Collective (GRC), Citizens of Andheri (CoA) and Housing Association of Versova (HAV) have total 32 housing societies under their body. They have come together and developed policies against the dreaded coronavirus (Covid-19).

“We have instructed flat owners to thoroughly check the travel and medical history of any tenant before leasing out their flats,” said Jayant Jadhav, a resident of Andheri's Chakala and housing body member.

The Lok Raunak Society of Andheri (East) Marol has 500 flats in 8 wings. The society owners often lease out flats to foreign nationals. They have been barred from doing so in a latest circular passed on Sunday last.