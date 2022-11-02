Mumbai: Housekeeping manager held for stealing valuables worth Rs 46 lakh in Kandivali

Mumbai: Housekeeping manager held for stealing valuable items worth Rs 46 lakhs in Kandivali | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have arrested a 34-year-old for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 46 lakh.

The accused, Shrikant Chintamani Yadav, worked as a housekeeping manager at the complainant’s household for 12 years located at Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West.

Man disappears after stealing

The matter surfaced when the complainant’s wife noticed missing items from their cupboard, after which she alerted her husband who then approached the Kandivali police.

As per the police, Yadav disappeared after the incident, making him fall under the list of suspects. With the help of informants and technical investigation, they started looking for Yadav. “We received a tip-off mentioning that he must have gone to his hometown in Bihar, and technical investigation too aimed towards the same,” said an official.

A team was then sent to Jamui district in Bihar where the suspect was possibly hiding. Along with the assistance of Chandra Mandi police station in Bihar, the team of police managed to nab Yadav within 24 hours.

After he confessed to the crime, he was then brought for further investigation to the Kandivali police station.

Used a fake key for the theft

The police said that he had used a fake key to open the cupboard and stole gold ornaments, gold biscuits, imported watches, and cash, which were worth Rs. 41,50,000 according to the family.

After the arrest, the police managed to recover the stolen property from Yadav which he had taken to Bihar and kept in his residence. The items recovered are Rs. 8,46,500 cash, watches worth Rs. 2,46,000, and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs. 35,91,048, -- that makes a total of Rs. 46,73,548, which was later handed over to the victim's family.

A case has been registered against Yadav under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and other relevant ones of the Indian Penal Code.

