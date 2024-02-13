 Mumbai: House Helpers Sedate Widow, Rob Assets Worth ₹50 Lakh In Khar West
Mumbai: House Helpers Sedate Widow, Rob Assets Worth ₹50 Lakh In Khar West

Upon waking up in the morning, Sunita discovered that the cupboard door was open, and two jewellery boxes were missing.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 03:13 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Freepik

A jeweller’s widow was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs50 lakh in Khar West on Sunday by two house helpers. The woman, Sunita Javheri, later filed a case, citing harm caused by poison and theft.

Details of case

According to the police report, Sunita Zaveri, 53, is a homemaker residing with her 19-year-old daughter. In January, Sunita hired Niraj, 19, and Shatrughan Kumar, 19, as house help. They were assigned household chores and would sleep in the kitchen. On February 8, Sunita hired a maid Nalini Patil, 30. On the same day, her relative Pradya Zaveri visited their home.

On the evening of February 10, at 9 pm, Niraj and Raju served dinner to Sunita, her daughter, a guest, and the maid. The menu included Idli, Sambar, Chutney, Dosa, and buttermilk. However, after dinner, all four experienced vomiting throughout the night. Upon waking up in the morning, Sunita discovered that the cupboard door was open, and two jewellery boxes were missing.

Later, the complainant discovered that Niraj and Raju were not in the house or the building. After contacting relatives, they admitted all four women to Hinduja Hospital.

Realising Niraj and Raju’s involvement, Sunita filed a case against them under sections 328 (caused by means of poison), 34 (common intention), and 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Khar police station on February 11.

