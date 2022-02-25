Mumbai: House helper held in theft case of Rs 16.72 lakhs from senior citizen

Days after registering a First Information Report in connection to a household stealing ₹16.72 lakh from the account of a septuagenarian, the Kandivali Police have arrested Nilesh Patari on Thursday, who had learnt the know-how to change the ATM Pin and registered mobile number watching videos on YouTube.

Police said that Patari, who was hired as temporary domestic help, was nabbed from Dahisar on Thursday as he was withdrawing the money from an ATM, and police have made a full recovery of the siphoned cash, which he had kept aside for opening a food stall with it.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Patari, who had come to the city in January, found an opportunity to work in a septuagenarian's home and soon located the ATM card, only to learn how to change the PIN and registered mobile number on YouTube.

Soon after siphoning the money, Patari left the job as the original help came back from his vacation. The incident came to light on February 18, when one of the house servants had gone to update the passbook in a bank, only to learn that there were unauthorized transactions made from the card to the tune of ₹16.72 lakh.

This incident was brought to the complainant's notice, following which she registered a complaint with the Kandivali Police.

ALSO READ Sehore: Project manager of road construction company beat up employees on suspicion of theft

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:01 PM IST