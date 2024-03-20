Mumbai: House Help Not Cooperating, Police Tell Court In Nepean Sea Road Murder Case | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: In the case of the murder of 63-year-old Jyoti Shah at Nepean Sea Road, the accused house help, Kanaiya Pandit, 19, is not cooperating, the police on Tuesday told the Girgaon court, which has extended his custody till Friday.

Police inspector Ganesh Aundhe told the court that Shah’s missing diamond studded gold bangle worth Rs 3 lakh has not been found yet and Pandit is not giving convincing answers. As per the police, Pandit keeps changing his statement regarding the missing bangle.

Pandit initially told the police that he went to Shah’s bedroom with the intention to steal but she woke up. He said he got nervous and strangled her to death and fled without stealing anything. Another statement he gave to the police was that he stole the bangle and gave it to a passenger on the train on which he was fleeing the city.

Shah was murdered on March 12 and the Malabar Hill police detained Pandit within 24 hours of the incident from Bhusaval station in Jalgaon. Pandit is a resident of Sitamarhi district in Bihar and his father works as a security guard in the building next to where the Shahs live.

After the murder, Pandit tried to flee to Bihar but was arrested. Shah’s husband runs a jewellery showroom in a five-star hotel in south Mumbai and found his wife dead when he arrived home in the evening. He told the police that the bangle that his wife wore was missing. The family had hired Pandit only a day prior to the incident.