Mumbai: House help jumps off 5th floor from Bandra flat, dies

The Bandra police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection to the jumping of a 30-year-old woman, working as a house help, on Saturday.

The police said that the woman, identified as Sarita Tobo, a native of Jharkhand, jumped off from her employer's home in Bandra. Sources said that Tobo had recently come to the city in search of work.

According to police sources, Tobo got a job of house help at a family residing in Chimbai Village in Bandra four days prior to her death.

The woman allegedly wanted to return to her hometown in a day or two, but on Saturday, she jumped from the kitchen window of the fifth floor flat of her employer. She was rushed to hospital however she could not survive.

The police sent her body to post mortem and are awaiting the report, while her body has been handed over to relatives for last rites, said police.

The Bandra police, who are investigating the case, have not found any suicide note. The police said they will call the family members to record statements after the last rites

ALSO READ Bhopal: Two school students killed in road mishap

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:41 AM IST