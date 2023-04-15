Mumbai: House help held for stealing assets worth ₹2 crore

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The Gamdevi police have arrested a woman, who worked as a house help, for stealing valuables worth ₹2 crore from her employer's house.

The suspect was identified as Mylene James Suren, who hails from Odisha. She was employed at the house of businessman Sharad Kumar Sanghi for the past two years.

Here is what all Suren stole:

Sanghi approached the police on Friday and lodged a burglary complaint, while raising suspicion over Mylene. He said the woman had come to work since the theft took place. The stolen items include a wrist watch worth ₹20 lakh, a diamond-studded necklace worth ₹60 lakh, a diamond-studded gold earring worth ₹20 lakh, a gold necklace studded with diamonds worth ₹25 lakh and other gold jewellery, said Sanghi.

After launching a manhunt, the police succeeded in arresting Mylene from Mahim. However, the stolen booty couldn't be recovered. The police are in search of the woman's friend as they suspect that assets are in the absconder's possession. After arrest, the house help was sent to three days of police custody.