Mumbai: Hotelier molests, attacks social media influencer in parking lot, CCTV footage surfaces; FIR registered

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against a Goa and Mumbai-based hotelier Vipin Singh who allegedly molested and assaulted a social media influencer on Monday, February 13, informed the police.

The footage of the incident obtainted by Free Press Journal shows a well-built man Vipin Singh, in black, attacking the victim in what appears to be a sharp object. As soon as Singh swung the sharp object across the victim's face, she fell on the ground. The accused then walks away from the woman in rage and anger as people start gathering around the victim.

As per information, NM Joshi Marg Police has registered an FIR against Singh for molesting and assaulting the social media influencer.

What exactly happened?

According to reports, Vipin Singh and the woman are known to each other and had an altercation at a house party. The argument between the two continued at the parking lot where he was shockingly seen attacking her following which she falls to the ground.

Initially, the police did not take action, but after the intervention of senior officers, they filed a First Information Report (FIR).

Hotelier Vipin Singh is now on the run, and police are looking for him.

