Mumbai: Hotelier found strangled in Thane farmhouse

Thane: A 47-year-old hotelier was found strangulated to death at his Shahpur farmhouse in Thane in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police sources, the hotelier, Suresh Nunaje (47), also owned a hotel in Dubai. On Friday, Suresh, along with family, went to his farmhouse in Shahpur village of Thane.

He left the farmhouse at 8pm and dropped his family to his Mulund house. Then, he returned. The murder might have taken place around 2.30am on Saturday.

The sources further said that the incident came to light when a maid came to the crime spot for her work in the morning. When she raised an alarm on seeing the place ransacked and owner dead, locals rushed to the spot, and the police were informed.

“We rushed to the spot and found that Suresh’s hands and legs were tied with a rope and cloths. We took his body to a Shahpur primary healthcentre for post-mortem. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of robbery and murder.

A case against unidentified persons was registered,” a senior police official said. It is suspected that robbers murdered him, as a window grill was broken and the place was ransacked, said the police.