Mumbai: Hotel with 89 rooms turned into quarantine centre for cops and their family members

Mumbai: In the light of Mumbai Police personnel getting infected in the line of duty amid the second wave of COVID-19, a quarantine and isolation centre has been started at a hotel in Goregaon from Wednesday. As many as 89 hotel rooms have been reserved as quarantine and isolation centres exclusively for Mumbai Police personnel and their families who have contacted the virus.

The Fern Hotel, situated at Western Express Highway in Goregaon (E), houses 89 rooms for police personnel free of cost. Doctors and medical staff will be deployed at the centre round the clock for any assistance. Eight rooms have already been occupied by the policemen who were showing symptoms and were asked to quarantine themselves. The quarantine centre will also offer breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner, along with tea, coffee and kadhas free of cost.

Additional Commissioner of Police North region Dilip Sawant inaugurated the hotel on Wednesday. Sawant said this quarantine centre for Mumbai Police personnel was needed as social distancing and isolation is not possible in the small apartments policemen live in. "If a policeman contracts the virus, their family is at high risk of contraction and social distancing and isolation is very difficult. To ensure safety of their family members, the hotel has been roped in for quarantine and isolation services," added Sawant.

As on Thursday, the Mumbai police have so far reported 8,677 cases of COVID-19 and currently, active cases were at 384, wherein the death toll due to COVID in the city police force was 110.