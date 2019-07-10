Mumbai

Updated on IST

Mumbai hotel serves tea, doughnuts to Shivakumar post cancellation of booking

By Asia News International

Karnataka Congress Minister DK Shivakumar, who had to wait under a tree for over three hours, was treated with hospitality by the hotel where rebel MLAs are lodged, despite the inn cancelling his booking.

