Mumbai: Hotel manager lodge cop complaint after getting duped by fake cop and informer

A hotel manager from Mira Road has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that a fake police officer and a fake police informer had duped him by inducing him to pay money in order to assist a raid.

According to the police, the complainant works as a manager of a hotel situated at Kashimira. In October last year, the victim had received a phone call at the hotel from a person who claimed to be officer Sawant from Kashimira police station.

As per the victim, the person who claimed to be the policeman, gave a food order to the victim. After the order got completed, the victim called up Sawant and informed him that his order was ready.

Sawant then told him that he would be sending two persons and asked the victim to hand over the food parcel to them. The victim then later handed over the food parcel to two persons, who had visited the hotel to collect the same.

"15 minutes later, the victim again received a phone call from Sawant, who informed him that he was carrying out a raid at Bandra-Kurla Complex and had seized a huge amount of gold and cash. Sawant told the victim to give Rs 15000 to his informant who would be visiting the hotel, as Sawant was in need of cash for the raid purpose," said a police officer.

He added, "Sawant told the victim that after the completion of the raid, he would meet the victim outside Kashimira police station and would return the money. Sawant also told the victim that he would give more money and gold to the victim as a gesture of helping him urgently. After some time a person who identified himself as Mushtaq visited the hotel and the victim gave him the money."

Since then, the victim had been calling Sawant for money, who kept giving excuses to the victim, police said. "In order to recover his money, when the victim recently visited Kashimira police station he learnt that there was no policeman by the name Sawant working there. Having realised that he had been duped, he lodged a police complaint," the officer said.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:39 PM IST