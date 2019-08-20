Mumbai: Hot & humid climate to continue for next three-four days

Mumbai: According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the city will witness hot and humid weather for the next three to four days. They also predicted light to moderate rainfall for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Satara over the next four days.

“The intensity of rainfall will further decrease due to the current weather system. For Mumbai, it is expected to be cloudy with light rain at a few areas,” said an official

Senior IMD official said the next four days are going to be hot and humid for Mumbai. “The combined effect of high humidity and higher minimum temperatures will leave Mumbaikars sweating.

The late setting of sea breeze will only add to the heat, while the maximum temperatures will remain between 31 to 33°C,” said the official. On Monday, the maximum temperature in the city and suburbs hover around 31.7 degree Celsius while the minimum was 28.2°C.