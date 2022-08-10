Mumbai: Hospitals witnessing increase in number of urinary tract infections in elderly

Photo: Representative Image

After swine flu, city doctors are also witnessing a rise in urinary tract infections amongst the elderly in the last few days. The hospitals in Mumbai are witnessing eight to nine cases of UTIs on a weekly basis. Doctors say that there has been a seasonal rise in UTI cases with one or two patients coming in daily.

Dr Anagha Chhatrapati, Consultant- Gynaecology at Mumbai Global Hospital Parel Mumbai said, “Recently we encountered a case of recurrent urinary tract infection. She was a young lady about 38 years old. In the last five months, she had three episodes of urinary tract infection along with vaginitis. During the first two episodes, a complete antibiotic course was given to her and after her last episode, sugar screening was done by HbA1C, in which it was found to be 9.2 (normal up to 5.7). She was given a diabetic diet and medication to control diabetes and now she is relieved from urine and vaginal infections.”

However, doctors at civic-run hospitals are also seeing recurrent UTIs because of rampant self-medication. “There is a sudden rise in UTI cases, mainly because of dehydration. Out of the 10 consultations, three are UTIs. We are also seeing recurrent UTI cases. Out of the 10 UTI cases, seven are recurrent ones. This is because patients are self-medicating. They start taking antibiotics even before they take a urine culture test,” a senior gynaecologist from the civic-run hospital said.

Dr Arti Adhe, Consultant IVF And Gynecologist, P.D. Hinduja hospital and MRC, Mahim said, “The COVID 19 positive patients who had other health issues or comorbidities showed a trend of rising in UTI symptoms like burning micturition, frequency of micturition. Majorly the reason thought was associated with diabetes or usage of steroids during COVID or bedridden patients or immobility, and prolonged usage of a catheter. But later on, few scientific data also suggested that the cytokines released during COVID infection and their excretion through urine can cause lower urinary tract infection. This trend is not always seen though.”

Dr Sushma Tomar, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, said the pandemic has impacted multiple organs like the respiratory system, heart and muscles etc. It has been witnessed that even the urinary system involvement - urinary bladder and urethra were also equally infected due to Covid-19 infection.

“However, since Covid, men too have reported cases of UTIs, especially the ones who suffered from uncontrolled diabetes or were on steroids during covid treatment. They are at a higher risk of getting infected with urinary tract infections. If UTI is neglected then it could lead to inflammation of kidneys or cause sepsis, leading to further complications,” she said.

Dr Asha R. Dalal, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre said, “We do get more cases during summers but it is not necessary as it is not the only reason. In general working, women drink very less water as they don't want to go to the loo. Drinking less water and going to the washroom less frequently are the two major reasons. The decreased amount of fluid intake to top it off during summers you're sweating as well, so the dehydration adds to the issue.”