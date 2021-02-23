Mumbai: Hospital staff ‘brings back’ dead employees for pension

Mumbai: Agripada police have booked a clerk of civic-run BYL Nair Hospital after he allegedly presented dead employee's 'kin' before the hospital authorities and allegedly accepted their pension claims of Rs 9.91 lakh. The 'kin' were allegedly presented during COVID19 time wearing mask to avoid suspicion, said hospital officials.

The accused Prasad Gosavi, clerk at employee establishment department of the hospital, allegedly produced fake life certificates of three dead sanitation workers in order to claim their pension and allegedly accepted their total pension to the tune of Rs 9.91 lakh.

The fraud came to light in October when treasury department officials realised that pension claims of at least three employees have been released even though they are long dead. The treasury department alerted the hospital authorities.

During the internal investigation it was revealed that, on August 8 last year, Gosavi along with a woman came before the hospital authorities and presented retirement proposal of sanitation worker named Kanku Ravaliya, they also produced Kanku's life certificate from bank along with ECS form and medical certificate. Kanku's pension was stopped since 2009 after she failed to come, said hospital. The woman came with Gosavi claimed to be daughter-in-law of Kanku.

The hospital authorities then approved her pension claim and Rs 8.91 lakh have been deposited to her alleged account after deducting Income Tax of Rs 1.15 lakh, said police. During the investigation it was revealed the Gosavi allegedly made several changes to pension claim, as stated in the FIR which was in the possession of the Free Press Journal.

Similar procedure was followed with two more employees as well, Rs 1 lakh had been sent to one 'Nirmala Maghade' after her pension claim was approved. However, while granting pension to Shantabai Jadhav the chief accountant realised that the account in which the money to be transferred was actually in the name of one Amit Vadagale, their suspicion grew and they stopped payment and alerted the hospital authorities about pension being granted to dead employees.

As the fraud came to light, the BMC officials called Gosavi who allegedly confessed to the crime and returned all the money to the municipal bank. He was suspended following the enquiry.

The police which booked him under sections of cheating and forgery of the IPC now investigating how he forged documents and involvement of others.