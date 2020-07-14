Mumbai hospital celebrates centenary birthday of senior citizen who beat COVID-19

Naringrekar was detected Covid-19 positive on July 1 and rushed to the civic trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari. After two weeks of intensive treatment and care, he recovered and was discharged on Tuesday afternoon.

Born on July 15, 1920, in Naringre village of Sindhudurg district, Naringrekar retired on July 30, 1978, as the principal of a school in Naringre village. Currently, he lives with his son in Kandivli and earlier this month, he and others in the family tested corona-positive.

"When he was found positive two weeks ago, with his 100th birthday round the corner, the entire family, comprising children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was shattered. They immediately rushed him from Kandivli to the Jogeshwari hospital for treatment," said a civic official.

But for nearly two weeks , the almost-centenarian's family was on tenterhooks, except for the man himself, who remained largely unaware of the deadly infection that he had contracted.