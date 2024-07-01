Mumbai Horror: Man Strangulates Teen Girlfriend To Death After Breakup Fight In Sahar Police Station Area

Mumbai Horror: Man Strangulates Teen Girlfriend To Death After Breakup Fight In Sahar | Representational Image

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangulating his teen girlfriend to death as she wanted to part ways with him. According to Sahar police, Zaib Solkar and the 18-year-old victim lived in the same building and were in a relationship for the past four years. However, recently, they started having quarrels over breakup.

In the wee hours of Sunday, Solkar allegedly sneaked into the victim's house through the back door when the other family members were asleep. An argument again ensued between them over the issue of breakup. In a fit of rage, the accused strangled the girl with her dupatta and then fled.

The other family members woke up to find the victim unconscious and transported her to Cooper Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Based on the suspicion of the teen's kin, the cops arrested Solkar for murder and even recovered dupatta used in the murder.