 Mumbai Horror: Man Strangulates Teen Girlfriend To Death After Breakup Fight In Sahar Police Station Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Horror: Man Strangulates Teen Girlfriend To Death After Breakup Fight In Sahar Police Station Area

Mumbai Horror: Man Strangulates Teen Girlfriend To Death After Breakup Fight In Sahar Police Station Area

n the wee hours of Sunday, the accused boyfriend allegedly sneaked into the victim's house through the back door when the other family members were asleep thereby a argument ensued between both.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Horror: Man Strangulates Teen Girlfriend To Death After Breakup Fight In Sahar | Representational Image

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangulating his teen girlfriend to death as she wanted to part ways with him. According to Sahar police, Zaib Solkar and the 18-year-old victim lived in the same building and were in a relationship for the past four years. However, recently, they started having quarrels over breakup.

Read Also
Pune Man Shot In Indore: Uncle Gives Rs 20L Contract To Kill Man, Says Accused, Police Unsure
article-image

In the wee hours of Sunday, Solkar allegedly sneaked into the victim's house through the back door when the other family members were asleep. An argument again ensued between them over the issue of breakup. In a fit of rage, the accused strangled the girl with her dupatta and then fled.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy Discusses How Ranveer Singh Starrer Gully Boy Affected His Personal Life,...
article-image

The other family members woke up to find the victim unconscious and transported her to Cooper Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Based on the suspicion of the teen's kin, the cops arrested Solkar for murder and even recovered dupatta used in the murder.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Congratulate Men In Blue, Not Shelar,' Says LOP Ambadas Danve As Opposition Stages Walkout

'Congratulate Men In Blue, Not Shelar,' Says LOP Ambadas Danve As Opposition Stages Walkout

Maharashtra Assembly Sessions: Industries Minister Uday Samant Assures Thorough Investigation In...

Maharashtra Assembly Sessions: Industries Minister Uday Samant Assures Thorough Investigation In...

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seize Over 18 Kg Of Gold Worth ₹11.23 Crore In 24 Cases

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seize Over 18 Kg Of Gold Worth ₹11.23 Crore In 24 Cases

Mumbai Horror: Man Strangulates Teen Girlfriend To Death After Breakup Fight In Sahar Police Station...

Mumbai Horror: Man Strangulates Teen Girlfriend To Death After Breakup Fight In Sahar Police Station...

VIDEO: Ambadas Danve Of Shiv Sena UBT At Center Of Ugly Spat As Abuses Hurled In Maharashtra Vidhan...

VIDEO: Ambadas Danve Of Shiv Sena UBT At Center Of Ugly Spat As Abuses Hurled In Maharashtra Vidhan...