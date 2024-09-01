Mumbai Horror: Labourer Held For Sexual Assault On 2-Yr-Old In Kalyan

Mumbai Horror: Labourer Held For Sexual Assault On 2-Yr-Old | Representative Image

The Titwala police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing a two-year-old girl in Kalyan taluka. The accused, whose identity has been withheld, works as a labourer and lives with his wife and two children in the victim's locality.

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday when the minor was playing outside her home. The man kidnapped her and took her to an isolated place where he allegedly sexually abused her.

He left the spot, while abandoning the kid. The police said that the victim managed to return home. As she was continuously crying, the parents questioned her, but she could not narrate her ordeal.

Later, the mother became suspicious and checked her body, which bore marks of sexual assault, said the police. After getting the complaint, the cops formed two teams. While one scanned footage from the CCTVs mounted in the nearby vicinity, another team was in touch with informers.

The accused was finally arrested on Saturday morning from Kalyan taluka. During the interrogation, he confessed to his crime, the police added. Booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he has been remanded to police custody till September 6.