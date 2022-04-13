Mumbai: Homemaker shares banking details for thali offer, loses Rs 1 lakh

A 59-year-old Kandivali based homemaker was duped by a cyber-fraudster to the tune of ₹1 lakh while ordering a thali from an online joint. The victim fell prey to the con, wherein the fraudster had uploaded an advertisement for a “buy one get two free” offer on plates on Facebook. The fraudster then tricked the woman into revealing her bank details, which were used to transfer Rs 1 lakh.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 2, when the homemaker came across a post on Facebook, wherein it was advertised, “Buy 1 Thali and Get 2 Thali free on First Order”, along with a mobile number to avail the offer. Believing the offer, the woman clicked on the link and called the mobile number.

Soon after this, the woman received a call from the fraudster, wherein she was asked to pay ₹10 for registration. Following this, the fraudster sent her a link asking her to fill in the bank details, and she ended up filling her credit card details. Within no time ₹49,760 was debited from her account.

Realising that she had lost the money, the homemaker confronted the fraudster, who said there was some technical error and promised to refund the money, for which he asked her for details of another credit card. Subsequently, after sharing the details again, the homemaker losing another ₹49,760 was debited from her account.

After the second unauthorized transaction made from the account, the homemaker was convinced that she had been duped, the woman approached re Samta Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. Actimg on the woman's complaint, a case of cheating and impersonation was registered against the unknown person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 08:41 PM IST