Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister has tested positive for the second time despite being fully vaccinated.

Taking to Twitter the leader informed about the same. A few days ago MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his family members tested positive for COVID-19.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 09:30 AM IST