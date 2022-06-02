e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Home delivery of liquor to stop in Maharashtra, says Ajit Pawar

The state government earlier had allowed home delivery of liquor due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

The home delivery of liquor in Maharashtra will be stopped soon in view of declining COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday.

The state government earlier had allowed home delivery of liquor due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, only licensed liquor shops were allowed to deliver alcohol.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai recorded 739 fresh infections.

Maharashtra had reported 1,124 cases on February 24.

The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032.

(With agency inputs)

article-image

