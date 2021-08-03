Mumbai: Hit by floods, Ganesh mandals rethink demand for taller idols

The Maharashtra government on June 29, issued guidelines with restrictions on Ganeshotsav celebrations, irking mandals in the city, who have been urging the state government to review the orders and relax the restrictions a bit. However, following the flood situation in the state, the mandals are now rethinking their demands.

The final decision on their demands will be taken on Thursday in a meeting of all Ganesh mandals, said office-bearers of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), an umbrella body of sarvajanik (public) Ganesh mandals in the city.

"Let's abide by all the restrictions related to Covid-19, but let's not have a cap on the height of the idols," the Ganesh Mandals in Mumbai have been demanding.

The demand was made last year. Ganesh idol sculptors had suffered huge financial losses. Therefore, the mandals were hoping that the state government will help them this time and there will be no restrictions like last year on the celebration of Ganeshotsav as the number of Covid-19 cases is declining.

"We have been following up on this issue and have been writing to the chief minister's office to give us a hearing, however, nothing concrete has happened. Amid all this, many regions of the state witnessed floods situation and suffered loss of lives and property. Hence, we asked the mandals to take a call on Ganeshotsav celebrations. We will hold a meeting of all Ganesh mandals on Thursday," said Naresh Dahibavkar, head of BSGSS. There are a total of 13,000 sarvajanik mandals in the city, of which 3,070 mandals are bigger ones.

"The number of cases in the state have declined. But still, the fear of third-wave persists. One bad decision will lead to huge consequences and we do not wish to take any risk. We have not asked mandals to not celebrate the festival, but have asked them to strictly follow the protocol," said a senior BMC official.

This year, the 10-day festival Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 10. Even though there is still over a month left for the festival, the mandals have to finalize on idols, mandaps, and decorations that should have been prepared by now. Mandals are also confused as the government has not taken any action yet.

"Mandals have many social activities and charity. Many volunteers from mandals across the city participate in disaster management activities. Even this time during floods in Raigad, Mahad, etc, many volunteers rushed for help. However, revenue was hit due to restrictions on advertisements. We have demanded that commercial advertisements and sponsors be allowed to mandals," Dahibavkar added.